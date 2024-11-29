Spitfires Fall in Guelph 6-2

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Guelph for a matchup with the Storm on Friday evening. The Spitfires were coming off a big win on Wednesday over the Saginaw Spirit 7-2 and riding a 4-game winning streak into the game. The Storm were on the other end of the spectrum as they came in on a 4 game losing streak. On Friday, the Storm were able to halt their losing streak and break the Spitfires streak; ultimately winning 6-2 over the Spitfires.

In the first period, the pace was quite high, and the period flew by. The Storm were able to score the games first goal just over halfway through the frame, Stevens scored his 4 th goal of the season. Six minutes later, the Spitfires would respond as J.C Lemieux kept the puck in and fed Protas down low who passed it to Davis and he scored his 8 th of the season. Just 51 seconds later, the Storm would take a 2-1 lead. The shots were 13-9 in favour of the Spitfires after the first period.

In the second period, the Spitfires would start the frame with 47 seconds to kill on a penalty kill. Just 18 seconds into the period, Spellacy would skate down the wing and find Morneau who would score his 9 th goal of the season to tie the game at 2. Late in the frame, the Storm would retake the lead with a powerplay goal.

In the third period, the Storm would extend the lead to 4-2 just over six minutes in. The Spitfires had a few opportunities on the powerplay late in the frame but could not solve Gillespie. The Storm would add two more and take the win by a score of 6-2.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow Saturday November 30 th in Owen Sound. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

