Game Notes: vs London - November 29th, 2024

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's Friday night and you know what that means, it's a Frontenacs game day in Kingston. Tonight, you couldn't imagine a bigger matchup or a better test for the black and gold as the London Knights are in town. The Knights are on a 16 game winning streak. Yes, you read that right; 16 wins in a row for the Western Conference goliath.

The Frontenacs and Knights are actually set up relatively the same, at least on paper. Three forward lines spread out with talent that can throw points up on the board on any given night, depth that can outwork you and get physical, and offence from the blueline. It's a true battle of the best, with both teams sitting in first at the top of their respective conferences. Let's take a look at the Game Notes to get set for action between two titans.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

Kingston may only see them twice a season, but in the last five years it's been all London as the Knights hold a 6-0 record over the Fronts

Knights' forward and Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Easton Cowan enters tonight on a 54 game regular season point streak, dating back to November 25th, 2023 - still TBD on if he'll suit up. Cowan has missed two games in a row with an injury.

Frontenacs sit on top of the Eastern Conference standings, with 8-2 record in their last 10 games

The Knights Travelling Road Show hits Kingston Tonight

Often considered the gold standard of junior hockey, the London Knights come to Kingston for the only time during the regular season tonight. The Knights have a fanbase that follows them wherever they go, and they even attract casual fans that just know that when London is in town that they'll see an entertaining game. On the ice, it'll be a tough test for the Frontenacs. The Knights feature 12 NHL drafted players and have won 16 games in a row for a reason.

Kingston is no slouch, as Troy Mann has this team playing some of the best hockey the city of Kingston has seen in years. London may be where they are because they've earned it, but the Frontenacs can say the exact same thing. There's been hiccups, but there always is with a team still gelling and coming together. But those early season blues are behind them and the Frontenacs are 8-2 in their last 10. You can bet on one thing heading into tonight - Troy Mann will have this team ready to go.

Special Teams could have a Huge Impact

These two teams enter tonight with their powerplay units in the top five in the OHL and the Frontenacs are in the top five for penalty killing, with London close behind in 7th. However, one interesting stat is team penalty minutes. The Knights are the second most penalized team in the league with 369 PIMS to this point, but Kingston is the fourth least penalized team with only 252 PIMS. If it's a tightly contested game like many are anticipating, the difference could very well be the Frontenacs capitalizing on their chances with the man advantage.

The Frontenacs will be looking to get the win tonight and start a tough stretch of their schedule off with a win. It's first in the East versus first in the West and it all goes down at Slush Puppie Place when the puck drops at 7PM. You do not want to miss this battle!

