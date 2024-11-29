Generals Fall to Bulldogs on Pride Night

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals saw their month-long home winning streak come to an end Friday evening, falling 7-3 to the Brantford Bulldogs.

The game started slowly, with only one goal in the opening period, scored by Brantford's Cole Brown, his ninth of the season, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.

The Generals responded early in the second period with an equalizer from Ethan Toms. However, the momentum quickly shifted in Brantford's favour.

Cole Brown continued his dominant performance, completing a hat trick with two goals, one to regain the lead and another to extend it to 3-1 halfway through the period.

The Bulldogs then scored two shorthanded goals on the same penalty kill. Patrick Thomas struck first, followed shortly by Noah Nelson, putting Brantford up 5-1 by the end of the second frame.

The third period opened with Brantford's Tomáš Hamara scoring on the power play to make it 6-1. The Generals managed a late push, with Luke Torrance scoring the Gens' second goal with under three minutes remaining.

However, Brantford's Jake O'Brien responded less than 30 seconds later with their seventh goal. Oshawa's Lauri Sinivuori ended the night with a final goal for the Generals, bringing the score to 7-3 with just over a minute left on the clock.

The Generals will look to bounce back this Sunday, December 1st when they host the Kingston Frontenacs. Don't miss the action, get your tickets here.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.