Johnston Stops 35/38 as 67's Beat Petes in Ottawa
November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Ottawa, ON) - On Friday, November 29, the Peterborough Petes were in the Nation's Capital for their first matchup of the season against the Ottawa 67's. The 67's scored four straight, including an empty netter, to win the game by a score of 4-2.
Masen Johnston led the way for the Petes in his second career start, stopping 35/38 in the loss. Brennan Faulkner and Carson Cameron both scored, while Jonathan Melee and Colin Fitzgerald each had an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (10:34) - Brennan Faulkner (2), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (15:29) - Carson Cameron (4), Assists - Jonathan Melee (5), Colin Fitzgerald (5)
Second Period:
Ottawa Goal (6:15) - Brady Stonehouse (3), Assists - Cooper Foster (10), Henry Mews (21)
Ottawa Goal (9:07) - Will Gerrior (10), Assist - Matthew Mayich (13)
Third Period:
Ottawa Goal (5:46) - Josh Brady (2), Assists - Matthew Mayich (14), Chris Barlas (7)
Ottawa Empty Net Goal - Caden Kelly (4), Assists - Chris Barlas (8), Kohyn Eshkawkogan (8)
The Petes are back in action for Faith and Family Day presented by Life 100.3 on Sunday, December 1, when they host the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Ottawa 67's' Cooper Foster versus Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024
- The Storm Ground The Spitfires With A 6-2 Win In The New Alternate Jerseys - Guelph Storm
- Kingston Takes London to the Brink, But Falls to the Knights in a Shootout - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Erase Two-Goal Third Period Deficit, Beat Attack 6-5 - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Fall to Bulldogs on Pride Night - Oshawa Generals
- Firebirds Cruise Past IceDogs, 8-2 - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Fall in Guelph 6-2 - Windsor Spitfires
- Johnston Stops 35/38 as 67's Beat Petes in Ottawa - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay - OHL
- Game Day - November 29 - GUE vs. WSR - Guelph Storm
- Lev Katzin Commits to Storm - Guelph Storm
- Game Notes: vs London - November 29th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Blueshirts Kick off Weekend on Friday Versus Owen Sound at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Game 25, Firebirds at IceDogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Storm Release New Alternate Jersey - Guelph Storm
- O'Brien Helps CHL Past USNTDP; Sets Sights on January 15 in Brantford - Brantford Bulldogs
- Generals Host Brantford - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Johnston Stops 35/38 as 67's Beat Petes in Ottawa
- OHL Leading Knights Shutout Petes at Home
- Rye Stops 42/43 for First Home Win as Petes Beat Battalion
- Johnston Stops 28/31 in First Career Start as Petes Fall in Shootout to Frontenacs
- Petes Acquire Conditional Pick from Brampton in Exchange for OA Forward Chase Lefebvre