Johnston Stops 35/38 as 67's Beat Petes in Ottawa

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's' Cooper Foster versus Peterborough Petes' Gavin Bryant

(Ottawa, ON) - On Friday, November 29, the Peterborough Petes were in the Nation's Capital for their first matchup of the season against the Ottawa 67's. The 67's scored four straight, including an empty netter, to win the game by a score of 4-2.

Masen Johnston led the way for the Petes in his second career start, stopping 35/38 in the loss. Brennan Faulkner and Carson Cameron both scored, while Jonathan Melee and Colin Fitzgerald each had an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (10:34) - Brennan Faulkner (2), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal (15:29) - Carson Cameron (4), Assists - Jonathan Melee (5), Colin Fitzgerald (5)

Second Period:

Ottawa Goal (6:15) - Brady Stonehouse (3), Assists - Cooper Foster (10), Henry Mews (21)

Ottawa Goal (9:07) - Will Gerrior (10), Assist - Matthew Mayich (13)

Third Period:

Ottawa Goal (5:46) - Josh Brady (2), Assists - Matthew Mayich (14), Chris Barlas (7)

Ottawa Empty Net Goal - Caden Kelly (4), Assists - Chris Barlas (8), Kohyn Eshkawkogan (8)

The Petes are back in action for Faith and Family Day presented by Life 100.3 on Sunday, December 1, when they host the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

