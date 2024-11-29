Blueshirts Kick off Weekend on Friday Versus Owen Sound at the Aud

Kitchener, ON - After getting back in the win column on Saturday against the Erie Otters, the Rangers kick off their weekend slate of games on Friday at The Aud as they host the Owen Sound Attack. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., as the Rangers search for their second win over the Attack this season.

Join us for Rogers TV Night with the Kitchener Rangers! It's going to be an exciting night! We're also proud to partner with the Knights of Columbus Toy Drive to bring holiday joy to children in need. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation to support this amazing cause. You can drop off the toys at Community Corner or at any entrance into the arena. Let's enjoy great hockey while giving back to our community. See you at the rink!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Owen Sound last played one another on November 9th in a game that saw the Rangers score three goals in the third period to force overtime, but ultimately being defeated 5-4 at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. For the Blueshirts, Luca Romano scored two goals, with Tanner Lam and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) each finding the back of the net in the contest. Alexander Bilecki, Andrew Vermeulen, Jakub Chromiak, and Adrian Misaljevic added assists on the goals. In net, Jason Schaubel stood tall, stopping 33 of 38 shots faced.

Over the Years:

Friday's showdown at The Aud is the third of eight meetings between the Rangers and Attack this season. The two won't play each other again until January but will face off three times in March to wrap up the regular season. Already playing twice in 2024, the series is split at one win a piece. In the last five years, the Rangers are 20-11-4-1 in 36 meetings and a 9-7-1-0 record on home ice over that stretch. Last season, Kitchener held the upper hand, winning five of the eight matchups and posting a 5-3-0-0 record against Owen Sound.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (16-5-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

The Kitchener Rangers got back in the win column on Saturday, beating the Erie Otters for the third straight game, posting a shutout 4-0 victory at Erie Insurance Arena. Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) continued his strong start to his OHL career, securing his third and fourth goals while Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) also added a goal tally in the opening frame in Erie - jumping out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. No goals would be scored until Justin Bottineau put the nail in the coffin, scoring his third goal of the season in the third period, sealing a 4-0 Rangers win. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Andrew MacNiel, Tanner Lam, Adrian Misaljevic, Carson Campbell, and Swick all contributed at least an assist in the game. Rangers' goaltender Jackson Parsons earned his 50th career win and seventh career shutout in the outing, turning aside all 33 shots faced.

The Rangers once again struck on the power play, going 1-for-3 in the contest with the man advantage. Through 24 games, the Blueshirts have converted on the power play at 23.3% scoring on the man advantage in four of their last five games. On the penalty kill, the Rangers shut down all four Erie opportunities, bringing their penalty kill success rate to 83.7% in 2024.

Rangers to Watch

Tanner Lam recorded two more assists to his 20-point total this season on Saturday against the Otters. The sophomore forward sits second on the team in points and third in assists with 16, taking a step offensively in his second year in the OHL. Against the Attack this season, Lam has a goal and two assists in two games. Hosting Owen Sound on Friday, Lam is a player to watch to continue his season success against the Attack.

Goaltender Jackson Parsons earned his 50th career win and seventh career shutout on Saturday against the Otters. The veteran netminder is having a career year, posting a 13-5-1-0 record (second in the OHL), a 2.13 goals against average (first in the OHL), and a .926 save percentage (first in the OHL). His three shutouts in the 2024-25 season also rank first among reminders in the OHL. Due to his outstanding play, Parsons was named the OHL's goaltender of the week on Monday for the second time this season. Fresh off a strong outing in Erie, he'll look to pick up where he left off on Friday.

Luca Romano has already produced more goals (13) and points (25) than he did in his freshman season last year - and he's only skated in 23 games. The forward has been a notable presence against the Attack through two meetings in 2024, scoring a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win in October, earning first-star honours, before scoring another two goals and receiving the second star of the game in a 5-4 overtime loss in early November. His 13 goals and 25 points rank second on the team in each category, making him a player to watch on Friday.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (7-12-2-3)

Ninth in the Western Conference, 18th in the OHL

On the losing end of a four-game skid, the Owen Sound Attack bounced back on Wednesday with a 3-2 overtime win at Erie Insurance Arena - with their last game also against the Erie Otters. The game had three first-period goals, two by the Attack's Tristan Delisle and Antonio Tersigni, before the Otters would even the score midway through the second period. Knotted at two, the contest needed an extra frame. Forward Bruce McDonald, the former Otter, was the overtime hero, securing his fourth goal in 2024 while earning the Attack's seventh win of the season. In net, Attack goaltender Matthew Koprowski stopped 27 of 29 shots faced, earning the first star of the game.

Owen Sound had only two opportunities with the man advantage, failing to capitalize on the power play. Through 24 games, the Attack have converted on the power play at a 16.7% rate. On the penalty kill, Owen Sound took four penalties, allowing the game-tying goal in the second period on the power play. The club is operating the penalty kill units at 83.7% this season. After Friday's game against the Rangers, the Attack will return to Owen Sound to play out the second half of a back-to-back on home ice, hosting the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday.

Attack to Watch:

Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs) had two multi-goal games in a row and a four-game goal streak (6 goals in that span) heading into their Thursday night showdown with the Erie Otters. The forward is second on the team in points (24) and leads the club in goals with 16 - also tied for sixth in the OHL. Last season, McCue recorded 21 points (12G, 9A) in 34 games, already surpassing his point total this season. In their last meeting with the Rangers, McCue earned the first star of the game after he scored two goals and added an assist for a three-point night. He'll be a player on offence to watch when the Attack comes to town.

Be on the lookout for Jake Crawford who has recorded three points in two games against the East Avenue Blue this season. In the first matchup against Kitchener, the forward had a goal and an assist. On the season, Crawford has five goals, seven assists, and 12 points - one short of his 2023-24 season total. The sophomore looks poised to surpass last year's numbers with his current pace, sitting tied for fourth on the team in points through 24 games.

Heading into their matchup with the Otters on Thursday, Landen Hookey was riding a four-game point streak in which he registered six assists over that span. Hookey extended that point streak to five after he recorded two assists against Erie on Wednesday. On the season, he leads the Attack in points with 25 (9G, 16A). Against Kitchener this season, his third with Owen Sound, the forward has a goal and an assist in two games. As one of the Attack's top contributors offensively, he is a player to watch on Friday.

Drafted Attack:

The Attack have three players that have been drafted to the NHL, two that were selected in 2024, and one that was picked in the 2023 NHL Entry draft. Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs) were taken in the 2024 draft while Konnor Smith (Anaheim Ducks) was selected in the 2023 draft.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Owen Sound Attack will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following their game against the Attack, the Rangers will wrap up their weekend with a matinee clash versus their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, December 1st. Kitchener will then kick off a two-game homestand beginning with the Brantford Bulldogs on Tuesday, December 3rd for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Puck drop against the Storm is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

