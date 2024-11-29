O'Brien Helps CHL Past USNTDP; Sets Sights on January 15 in Brantford

Jake O'Brien very successfully represented the CHL as Canada's top prospects dispatched the USNTDP in back-to-back in games in London, 6-1, & Oshawa, 3-2, to sweep the 2024 CHL/USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. The Bulldogs pivot recorded an assist in the opening game and went a combined 6 for 9 in the faceoff circle while showing off his hockey intelligence across the 200-ft surface.

Following the CHL victories, the next stop for the OHL's top prospects will come on January 15th in Brantford, when many members of the victorious Canadian contingent will converge on the Civic Centre for the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, presented by Enbridge.

O'Brien, who has already compiled an impressive follow up to his 2023-24 OHL Rookie of the Year campaign is likely to be joined on the Eastern team by CHL teammates Porter Martone, of the Brampton Steelheads, & Kashawn Aitcheson, of the Barrie Colts. The Western team will amass an incredible array of firepower to answer back, with Erie Otters duo Matthew Schaefer & Malcolm Spence joined by the Saginaw Spirit's exceptional Michael Misa.

Potentially comprising 20-percent of the 1st round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, these six players will be worth the price of admission alone and it will only get better when the Ontario Hockey League announces the full rosters for the game in early December.

Tickets for the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, presented by Enbridge on Wednesday, January 15th at the Brantford Civic Centre are available!

