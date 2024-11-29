Kingston Takes London to the Brink, But Falls to the Knights in a Shootout

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, LDN 1

14:23 Blake Montgomery (3) - Sam Dickinson, Noah Read

The Knights would get on the board first after some extended pressure by the Frontenacs. London sat back and let the game come to them, which paid off with a goal from Blake Montgomery. Sam Dickinson found himself on a partial break and tried to put the puck between the five-hole of Mason Vaccari. The puck got through the five-hole but not over the red line, but it was sitting pretty for Montgomery who beat the Frontenacs defenders to it to get the game's opening goal.

KGN 1, LDN 1

18:36 Cedrick Guindon (15) - Emil Pieniniemi, Maleek McGowan

Kingston wouldn't let the disadvantage get to them for too long, as Cedrick Guindon responded for the black and gold. After a good couple of shifts in response to the London goal, Emil Pieniniemi found Guindon alone in the slot from behind the net and he fired home a one-timer that beat Austin Elliott to tie the game up.

2nd Period

KGN 1, LDN 2

5:40 Sam O'Reilly (7) - Oliver Bonk, Austin Elliott (PPG)

The Knights would take a lead off a great individual effort from Edmonton Oilers' first round pick Sam O'Reilly. Oliver Bonk chipped the puck up the boards to a streaking O'Reilly who beat his man wide and drove the net hard, placing a wrist shot over Vaccari's shoulder and right under the crossbar with pinpoint accuracy.

3rd Period

KGN 2, LDN 2

3:27 Tuomas Uronen (13) - Luke McNamara, Emil Pieniniemi

In a great shift by the Pickell, McNamara, Uronen line; it was the latter potting the tying goal early in the third. Luke McNamara circled the London net and fed a quick cross crease pass to Uronen for the tap in.

KGN 3, LDN 2

6:02 Gage Heyes (9) - Ethan Miedema, Tyler Hopkins (PPG)

On a 5-on-4 man advantage, the Frontenacs and their 4th ranked powerplay would strike. In a beautiful passing play, Tyler Hopkins fed the puck down low to Ethan Miedema who completed a one-touch pass to Gage Heyes. The overage forward would fire a wrist shot by Austin Elliott and give the black and gold a 3-2 lead.

KGN 3, LDN 3

6:24 Blake Montgomery (4) - Landon Sim, Jesse Nurmi

Just 22 seconds after Gage Heyes' goal gave the Frontenacs the lead, the Knights tied it right back up. Blake Montgomery caught the Fronts defence slacking and found his way behind him just holding his foot back just enough to avoid the offside call. Landon Sim fed the puck to Montgomery for a tap-in to tie the game up at 3-3.

KGN 3, LDN 4

18:10 Evan Van Gorp (9) - Sam O'Reilly, Blake Montgomery

In the dying minutes of the third with both teams looking to go ahead, it was the Knights taking a late lead. Evan Van Gorp fired a wrist shot by Vaccari to give his team a late 4-3 lead.

KGN 4, LDN 4

19:30 Tuomas Uronen (14) - Cedrick Guindon

Just when everyone thought the game was over, Tuomas Uronen scored his second of the night to send the game to extra time. In a set play, Cedrick Guindon won a faceoff right to Uronen who launched a shot at the net that Austin Elliott didn't even see.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

Jacob Battaglia - Goal

Denver Barkey - Goal

Tuomas Uronen - No goal

Jacob Julien - Goal

Cedrick Guindon - No goal

Guindon's shot was stopped by Austin Elliott, sealing the 5-4 victory for the London Knights.

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, December 6th, 2024 vs Barrie Colts - Teddy Bear Toss

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Barrie Colts in our annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Cataraqui Centre and in support of the Salvation Army. It's a fan favourite that many have circled on their calendar, and one that the team looks forward to as well. When the Frontenacs score their first goal of the game, Teddy Bears rain down on the ice and are then given to the Salvation Army to distribute to those in need around the holiday season.

