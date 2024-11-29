Game Day - November 29 - GUE vs. WSR
November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm host Windsor Spitfires in the annual Books for Kids game sponsored by GuelphToday.com. Announced today, the Storm will take the ice in the alternate jerseys for the first time this season. Click here to learn more.
Purchase tickets over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jett Luchanko
13th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season
Had a goal and an assist in last night's game
Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires
Ilya Protas
75th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 22 games this season
Had 2 goals and an assist the last time the teams met
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Windsor 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Windsor 2-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-1-0
Last 5 Years Windsor 12-6-0-0 Guelph 6-10-1-1
Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Guelph Windsor 7-3-0-0 Guelph 3-6-1-0
Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Windsor Windsor 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-0-1
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024
- Game Day - November 29 - GUE vs. WSR - Guelph Storm
- Lev Katzin Commits to Storm - Guelph Storm
- Game Notes: vs London - November 29th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Blueshirts Kick off Weekend on Friday Versus Owen Sound at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Game 25, Firebirds at IceDogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Storm Release New Alternate Jersey - Guelph Storm
- O'Brien Helps CHL Past USNTDP; Sets Sights on January 15 in Brantford - Brantford Bulldogs
- Generals Host Brantford - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.