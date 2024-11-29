Game Day - November 29 - GUE vs. WSR

November 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm host Windsor Spitfires in the annual Books for Kids game sponsored by GuelphToday.com. Announced today, the Storm will take the ice in the alternate jerseys for the first time this season. Click here to learn more.

Purchase tickets over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

13th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season

Had a goal and an assist in last night's game

Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires

Ilya Protas

75th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 22 games this season

Had 2 goals and an assist the last time the teams met

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Windsor 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Windsor 2-2-0-0 Guelph 2-1-1-0

Last 5 Years Windsor 12-6-0-0 Guelph 6-10-1-1

Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Guelph Windsor 7-3-0-0 Guelph 3-6-1-0

Last 5 Years WSR vs. GUE @ Windsor Windsor 5-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-0-1

