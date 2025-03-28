The Break Presented by the General: Mac McClung Is Right Where He's Supposed to be #Shorts
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
"I think I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be." Mac McClung has now won three straight #ATTSlamDunk titles and continues to apply pressure with his superstar play in the G League with the Osceola Magic in Episode 4 of The Break presented by The General Insurance.
Ã°Å¸"Âº: https://youtu.be/hufs1kU3AKg
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Long Island Nets Make Roster Moves - Long Island Nets
- Series Preview: vs Oklahoma City Blue - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hustle over Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Drew Timme Earns NBA G League Call-Up with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Stars Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Mexico City - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Clinch Playoff Berth with Thursday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Cruise To Playoff Berth With Win Over Motor City
- Osceola Magic Drop Late Thriller to Motor City Cruise
- Osceola Magic Drop Road Match against Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Move into First Place with Win over Maine Celtics
- Osceola Magic Announces Remaining Theme Nights