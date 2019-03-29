The Anthony Myers Movement Raises $4,757.50 at March 23 Royals Game

March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Thursday the team has raised $4,757.50 to help Berks Catholic student Anthony Myers launch The Anthony Myers Movement, which will aid those dealing with medical difficulties. The funds were raised at the Royals game last Sat., Mar. 23 vs. Newfoundland; 4,974 fans attended the game, including students at Berks County schools that supported Myers. Fans helped Myers raise $5 per ticket for those that purchased through online links. Additionally, $1,000 was donated from the Royals 50/50 auction Saturday and Royals Charities pledged $1,000 to The Anthony Myers Movement.

"It was an outstanding night and we appreciate the Royals efforts as an organization to kick start The Anthony Myers Movement to pay it forward and help those experiencing medical difficulties," said Ed Myers, Anthony's father. "It was a wonderful night for the community and we appreciate the team's willingness and involvement to get The Anthony Myers Movement off the ground."

"The night was a tremendous success and this is an important step that will allow Anthony to continue to do tremendous good in Berks County," said David Farrar, Royals General Manager. "We are very pleased to help him along in his journey and he is always welcome at Santander Arena as a part of our Royals family."

Myers' story gained national attention in fall 2018 when the Berks Catholic high school football and hockey player was diagnosed with brain cancer (Stage 3 Anaplastic Astrocytoma). He rallied the support of Berks County and Pennsylvania around him by starting Team 17 Strong. The launch of The Anthony Myers Movement will further assist those in need of help.

