Florida Adds Goaltender Evan Weninger

March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed goaltender Evan Weninger, head coach Brad Ralph announced on Friday.

Weninger, 22, just completed a four-year career at the University of Nebraska Omaha and owns the program records for career saves (3,260) and shutouts (8).

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Weninger was the go-to option in net for the Mavericks over the last four seasons, appearing in 115 games in his career with a record of 48-56-8. He was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week on three occasions this season and finished with a career-best four shutouts in the 2018-19 campaign. Weninger, who stands at 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 170 pounds, played in 35 of UNO's 36 games this season and compiled a .900 save percentage and 3.50 goals-against average.

Weninger's best individual season came in his freshman year when he was named to the NCHC All-Rookie team. He logged career-bests in goals-against average (2.46) and save percentage (.923) and won 13 of his 21 appearances.

In addition to being a mainstay between the pipes, Weninger was also one of the more offensively adept netminders in UNO program history. He finished with six points in his career, the second-most points for a Mavericks goaltender in the history of the program.

Prior to his NCAA Division I career, Weninger spent two seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Kindersley Klippers. He posted a career record of 38-16-2 with a 2.10 GAA, a .940 save percentage and six shutouts. Weninger led the SJHL in save percentage with a .942 clip in the 2014-15 season and finished second in goals-against average that year with a 2.06 GAA.

Florida hosts the Norfolk Admirals on Friday night in the middle game of a three-game series between the two teams. Faceoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

