Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits

March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

DATE: Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (36-24-4-1) face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-39-3-3) for the eighth of nine total meetings between the two clubs this season. The Solar Bears lead the regular season series with a 4-2-1-0 record, most recently picking up a pair of wins over the Swamp Rabbits on home ice on Feb. 23 and 24.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs is down to two points. A win tonight will secure a third consecutive postseason berth for the Solar Bears, and the fifth overall for the team. Should Orlando clinch tonight, it will be the earliest that the team has locked up a playoff spot. The Solar Bears previously clinched with five games remaining during the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons.

SCHOENBORN RETURNING TO LINEUP: The Solar Bears will receive a burst of energy in the return of Alex Schoenborn. The forward missed the last three games for Orlando, but has posted five points (2g-3a) in four games against the Swamp Rabbits this season, and leads Orlando with a +5 against Greenville.

KUQALI DRAWS BACK IN: Defenseman Alexander Kuqali will also make his return to the lineup for the first time since March 8 at Newfoundland. The blueliner had missed the previous nine games, but had contributed five assists in 15 games since his mid-season acquisition. Orlando has gone 10-4-1-0 with Kuqali in the lineup.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: The Solar Bears have gone 6-for-38 (15.8%) against the Swamp Rabbits this season, while the penalty kill has operated at a 22-for-26 (84.6%) clip.

SOMPPI LEADING ROOKIES FOR MARCH: Forward Otto Somppi leads Orlando's first-year contingent in scoring for the month of March. The rookie has 11 points (5g-6a) in his last 11 games, and has recorded at least a point in every game he has played against Greenville this season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their five-game road trip when the team visits the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, March 30, at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

