Labrie Loaned to AHL Bakersfield

Wichita, KS (March 29th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Pierre-Cedric Labrie has been loaned to the Condors.

Labrie, 32, is having a career year for the Thunder. A native of Baie-Comeau, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 227-pound forward has 47 points (19g, 28a) in 60 games so far this season.

The 12-year pro has played in 624 AHL games as well as 46 in the NHL. He first saw action in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011-12. He spent three seasons with the Lightning before playing three seasons for the AHL's Rockford IceHogs and then helped the Norfolk Admirals to a Calder Cup title in 2011-12, netting 35 points (14g, 21a) and 107 penalty minutes.

Last season, he signed with the Nashville Predators to a one-year, two-way contract and saw action in 50 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. He was dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in late February and finished the year with the Tucson Roadrunners. Overall, Labrie has 201 points (90g, 111a) in 670 games as a pro to go along with 1,164 penalty minutes.

The Thunder returns to the ice tonight to host the Tulsa Oilers in the StoneWolf Casino Cup Challenge starting at 7:05 p.m..

