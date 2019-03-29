Fuel Take Goalie Duel in 2-1 Shootout

March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Indianapolis, IN. - The K-Wings picked up a point on Friday night but fell in the shootout 2-1 on Friday.

Kalamazoo remains in third place in the Central Division, three points ahead of the fifth place Fuel.

The first two periods featured a goaltender's dual as Ivan Kulbakov and Matt Tomkins combined to make 41 saves, holding the game at a 0-0 score through 40 minutes. In the third period the Fuel got on the board 7:12 into the frame as Matthew Thompson's shot from the high slot trickled past Kulbakov to give Indy the initial lead. Late in the period with the power play the K-Wings pulled the goalie in favor of the extra attacker. In front of the net Michael Neal found a loose puck and tapped it past Matt Tomkins, tying the game at 1-1. The tie persisted through the end of regulation and overtime sending the teams into a shootout.

In the skills competition Indy elected to shoot first. After two scoreless rounds Ryan Rupert scored what would be the only goal in the top of the third round. Matt Tomkins stopped all three Kalamazoo shooters as the K-Wings fell 2-1 to the Fuel.

Ivan Kulbakov finished the night stopping 25 of 26 shots while suffering the shootout loss, while Matt Tomkins stopped 31 of 32 in the victory.

Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.