Fuel Take Goalie Duel in 2-1 Shootout
March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Indianapolis, IN. - The K-Wings picked up a point on Friday night but fell in the shootout 2-1 on Friday.
Kalamazoo remains in third place in the Central Division, three points ahead of the fifth place Fuel.
The first two periods featured a goaltender's dual as Ivan Kulbakov and Matt Tomkins combined to make 41 saves, holding the game at a 0-0 score through 40 minutes. In the third period the Fuel got on the board 7:12 into the frame as Matthew Thompson's shot from the high slot trickled past Kulbakov to give Indy the initial lead. Late in the period with the power play the K-Wings pulled the goalie in favor of the extra attacker. In front of the net Michael Neal found a loose puck and tapped it past Matt Tomkins, tying the game at 1-1. The tie persisted through the end of regulation and overtime sending the teams into a shootout.
In the skills competition Indy elected to shoot first. After two scoreless rounds Ryan Rupert scored what would be the only goal in the top of the third round. Matt Tomkins stopped all three Kalamazoo shooters as the K-Wings fell 2-1 to the Fuel.
Ivan Kulbakov finished the night stopping 25 of 26 shots while suffering the shootout loss, while Matt Tomkins stopped 31 of 32 in the victory.
Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 29, 2019
- Keeping It 100: Florida Tops Norfolk to Clinch Eastern Conference - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Edge Wings in Shootout to Win Third Straight on Home Ice - Indy Fuel
- Third Period Vaults Swamp Rabbits to Victory - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Two Points from Somppi Not Enough for Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Knocks off Oilers, 3-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Olivieri's Late Goal Not Enough as Florida Tops Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Take Goalie Duel in 2-1 Shootout - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Snap Oilers Winning Streak - Tulsa Oilers
- Atlanta Moves into Sole Possession of a Playoff Spot with 6-2 Win in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Brey Bests Beast in 3-2 Thunder Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals Drown Mariners to Davy Jones' Locker, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- Mavericks' Losing Streak Hits Seven in 4-1 Loss at Toledo - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers Score Five Unanswered Goals to Rally Past Komets - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Inch Closer to Playoff Spot But Fall in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Clinch North Division with Win over the Monarchs - Newfoundland Growlers
- Monarchs Fall to Growlers, 4-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Florida Adds Goaltender Evan Weninger - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - March 29 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- The Anthony Myers Movement Raises $4,757.50 at March 23 Royals Game - Reading Royals
- Indy Receives Reinforcements from Rockford - Indy Fuel
- Labrie Loaned to AHL Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Everblades Battle Norfolk in Middle Game of Three-Game Set - Florida Everblades
- Americans Face Utah on Martinson Bobble Head Night - Allen Americans
- Nailers vs. Komets Game Day Snap Shot, March 29 - Wheeling Nailers
- Atwal Headed to Rochester - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Day: Crucial Central Division Weekend Begins in Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Host Maine Friday to Start Huge Home Weekend - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Edged by IceMen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Sign Three Players - Wheeling Nailers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.