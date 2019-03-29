ECHL Transactions - March 29
March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 29, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Utah:
Duggie Lagrone, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Shane Walsh, F from Wichita
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Binghamton
Brampton:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from Injured Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Arvin Atwal, D recalled by Rochester
Florida:
Add Evan Weninger, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Philippe Hudon, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Indy:
Add Spencer Watson, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford
Add Dmitri Osipov, D returned from loan to Rockford
Add Brett Welychka, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chase Marchand, G activated from reserve
Delete Woody Hudson, F placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Kansas City:
Add Denver Pierce, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Zeb Knutson, F added to active roster (claimed from Indy)
Manchester:
Add Brien Diffley, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Carlisle, D recalled by Belleville
Newfoundland:
Add Scott Pooley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Whittaker, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Moore, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Norfolk:
Add J.R. Wojciechowski, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Rapid City:
Add Blake Heinrich, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Todd, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add David Pope, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve
Delete Felix Chamberland, F placed on reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Tanner Karty, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brad Best, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Ryan Galt, F signed contract, released from ATO
Wichita:
Add Colin Larkin, F activated from reserve
Delete Pierre-Cedric Labrie, F loaned to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve
