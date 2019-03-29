ECHL Transactions - March 29

March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 29, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Utah:

Duggie Lagrone, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Shane Walsh, F from Wichita

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Desmond Bergin, D returned from loan to Binghamton

Brampton:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from Injured Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Arvin Atwal, D recalled by Rochester

Florida:

Add Evan Weninger, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Philippe Hudon, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Delete Callum Booth, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Indy:

Add Spencer Watson, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Josh McArdle, D assigned by Rockford

Add Dmitri Osipov, D returned from loan to Rockford

Add Brett Welychka, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chase Marchand, G activated from reserve

Delete Woody Hudson, F placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Thibault, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Kansas City:

Add Denver Pierce, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Zeb Knutson, F added to active roster (claimed from Indy)

Manchester:

Add Brien Diffley, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Carlisle, D recalled by Belleville

Newfoundland:

Add Scott Pooley, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Whittaker, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Moore, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Norfolk:

Add J.R. Wojciechowski, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Archambault, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Rapid City:

Add Blake Heinrich, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Todd, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add David Pope, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

Delete Felix Chamberland, F placed on reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Tanner Karty, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brad Best, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Ryan Galt, F signed contract, released from ATO

Wichita:

Add Colin Larkin, F activated from reserve

Delete Pierre-Cedric Labrie, F loaned to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Ivan Chukarov, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.