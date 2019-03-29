Thunder Snap Oilers Winning Streak
March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - A four-game winning streak came to an end for the Tulsa Oilers (38-22-6) Friday in a 3-1 loss to the Wichita Thunder (26-30-11) at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The teams skated through 17 minutes of scoreless hockey in a back-and-forth first period, before Ralph Cuddemi scooped up a loose rebound and backhanded it past Devin Williams to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Then in the final minute, Lane Bauer tipped a shot into the net on a Wichita power play to make it 2-0 after 20 minutes.
The score remained the same with just ten combined shots through a scoreless second period. Both teams were unsuccessful on a pair of power plays in the stanza, as the Thunder and Stuart Skinner carried their 2-0 lead into the final frame.
Cuddemi added to the Thunder lead with his second goal of the game, a power play marker midway through the third to up Wichita's lead to 3-0. The Oilers scored a late power play goal when Scott Henegar spun a shot from the slot to spoil Stuart Skinner's shutout bid with 1:56 remaining, making it 3-1. Skinner stopped 29 shots to earn first-star honors, as the Thunder picked up their first home win over Tulsa in six tries.
The Oilers return home for two games Saturday and Sunday against the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center. Saturday's game is Alzheimer's Awareness Night at 7:05pm, as Tulsa will wear special purple jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. Sunday's game starts at 4:05pm, and fans can skate with the Oilers players after the game.
