Growlers Clinch North Division with Win over the Monarchs
March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers improved their record to 6-0 against the Manchester Monarchs this season with a 4-2 win Friday night at Mile One Centre to clinch the North Division Title for the 2018-19 season.
Marcus Power opened the scoring 6:54 into the first period rifling a wrist shot over the blocker of Charles Williams giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead.
The 1-0 score held up until 9:28 of the second period when Brady Ferguson cleaned up a scrum in front of the Monarchs net and banged the puck past Williams for a 2-0 Growlers lead. Sean Kurker brought the Monarchs to within one just three minutes later after an unfortunate bounce off James Melindy's skate made it to the back of the net, and David Kolomatis followed that up 42 seconds later firing one up over Eamon McAdam's shoulder tying the game at 2-2.
Zach O'Brien broke the deadlock at 10:41 of the third period roofing a big rebound giving the home team a 3-2 lead.
The Monarchs pulled Williams with 1:34 remaining in the game for an extra attacker, but with 1:21 remaining Scott Pooley hit the empty net for his 27th of the season sealing the deal for a 4-2 win.
Quick Hits
Gabriel Gagne made his Growlers debut wearing #28
Brady Ferguson extended his point streak to six games
The three stars were 3 - D. Kolomatis (MAN), 2 - Z. O'Brien (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers continue Fan Appreciation Weekend as they wrap up the home portion of their 2018-19 Inaugural Season with a rematch Saturday night against the Manchester Monarchs. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.
