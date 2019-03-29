Atwal Headed to Rochester

Cincinnati, OH - The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cincinnati Cyclones have recalled Cyclones defenseman Arvin Atwal.

This is the first call to Rochester this season for Atwal, who ranks second on the Cyclones in defenseman scoring with 10 goals and 29 assists, and he leads the team and is tied for fourth in the ECHL with 214 minutes in penalties. Additionally, he is tied with Cyclones forward Myles Powell for second in the League with a plus-44 on-ice rating.

A native of Delta, BC, Atwal is in his third season with the Cyclones, and was signed to an AHL contract last summer by the Americans. He has skated in 131 career games with Cincinnati, accounting for 15 goals and 52 assists, along with 369 penalty minutes. He has also skated in 14 games with the Americans, tallying a pair of goals and an assist.

He spent the 2015-16 season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he was second on the team in defenseman scoring, totaling 11 goals and 39 assists in 71 games played. Prior to his time in Lethbridge, the 20-year-old spent parts of four seasons with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, accounting for 14 goals and 44 assists in 154 games.

