Nailers Sign Three Players

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have signed three players. Forward Lucas Kohls has been signed to a standard contract, while defenseman Phil Johansson and Jack Macnee have been signed to amateur tryouts.

Kohls, 25, is coming off his best college hockey season, as he led the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire with nine goals and 24 points in 28 games. Lucas saw his production increase during all four of his years with the Blugolds, as he completed his collegiate career with 18 goals, 42 assists, and 60 points in 99 games. Prior to going to school, the Forest Lake, Minnesota native played two seasons of junior hockey in the NAHL, where he was teammates with current Nailers Alec Butcher and Mike Fazio.

Johansson, 24, just completed his collegiate hockey career as well, finishing second in scoring for Amherst College with six goals and 20 points in 26 games. Phil reached double digits in points during each of his four seasons with the Mammoths, finishing with 20 goals, 36 assists, and 56 points in 93 games. The Montreal, Quebec native played two seasons of junior hockey with the BCHL's Surrey Eagles and CCHL's Hawkesbury Hawks.

Macnee, 22, had a strong offensive season, as he finished his four-year collegiate career at Hobart College by finishing second among defensemen with 17 points in 29 games. Jack played in at least 20 games during each of his seasons with the Statesmen, accumulating four goals, 31 assists, and 35 points in 104 contests. Prior to college, the Ridgwood, New Jersey native attended Avon Old Farms School, which produced current NHL goaltender Jonathan Quick and Hockey Hall of Fame member Brian Leetch.

