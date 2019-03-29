Monarchs Fall to Growlers, 4-2

March 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





ST. JOHNS, NEWFOUNDLAND - The Manchester Monarchs battled back from a two-goal deficit, but could not complete the comeback and fell, 4-2, to the Newfoundland Growlers Friday night from the Mile One Centre.

The Monarchs (36-28-2-2) tied the game with two goals in the second period, but could not overcome stellar play from Growlers (42-20-4-2) goaltender Eamon McAdam, falling 4-2.

The Growlers started the scoring at 6:54 of the first period on the 22nd goal of the season by Marcus Power. Power skated along the right wing and fired a wrist shot past the shoulder of Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead.

Newfoundland made it a two-goal game at 9:28 of the second period on the 28th goal of the season by Brady Ferguson. As the Monarchs power play expired, the Growlers rushed up the ice where Gabriel Gagne took a shot towards Williams, when Ferguson pushed the rebound under the pads of Williams, making the score, 2-0.

Manchester cut the lead in half at 12:30 of the second period when Sam Kurker scored his 15th goal of the season. Kurker snapped a shot from the top of the left circle, that deflected off the leg of a Growler defender and past McAdam, to make the score, 2-1.

The Monarchs evened the score at 13:12 of the second period on the first goal of the season by Bokondji Imama. David Kolomatis wristed a shot from the high-slot, that was deflected in front by Imama and past McAdam, making the score, 2-2.

Newfoundland regained the lead at 10:28 of the third period on the 27th goal of the season by Zach O'Brien. O'Brien turned and ripped a shot from the left circle, top shelf, over the blocker of Williams, to make the score, 3-2.

The Growlers put the game away with an empty-net goal at 18:39 of the third period on the 27th goal of the season by Scott Pooley, to end the scoring, 4-2.

The Monarchs return to action Saturday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m., when they take on the Newfoundland Growlers at the Mile One Centre. To sign up for Pay As We Play playoff tickets or group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.