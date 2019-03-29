Thunder Knocks off Oilers, 3-1

Wichita, KS - Behind two goals from Ralph Cuddemi and steady work between the pipes from Stuart Skinner, Wichita defeated Tulsa in the StoneWolf Casino Cup Series on Saturday night by the final of 3-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Lane Bauer, Quentin Shore and Keoni Texeira each finished with two points and Skinner stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced.

Wichita controlled much of the first period and it showed in the shots on net, leading 15-9 after one. Cuddemi found a rebound at 17:48 and gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead with a backhand at the left post. Just 1:11 later, Bauer tipped in a shot from Texeira on the man advantage and made it 2-0.

In the second, Skinner made some tough saves to keep the Thunder on top. Both teams had two power plays, but couldn't convert in the frame.

Cuddemi netted his second of the game at 9:58 of the third to make it 3-0. He caught a pass from Bauer at the red line, skated into the zone through traffic and beat Devin Williams with a wrist shot for his 20th of the season. Tulsa cut the lead to 3-1 as Scott Henegar beat Skinner with a wrist shot from the slot at 18:06 for his 13th of the year. The Oilers pulled Williams looking to get back into the game, but the final horn sounded and Wichita earned the two points.

Wichita has power play goals in five-straight games and six on the man advantage in the last three outings against Tulsa. Shore has four points in his last two games. Texeira has seven points (1g, 6a) over his last six games.

The Thunder closes the weekend with a trip to Allen tomorrow night against the Americans starting at 7:05 p.m.

