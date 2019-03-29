Americans Face Utah on Martinson Bobble Head Night

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, host the Utah Grizzles tonight at Allen Event Center on Steve Martinson Bobblehead Night in Allen.

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies meet tonight, for the final time this season. The Americans have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams. Allen won last Saturday night 6-3 at Allen Event Center. Braylon Shmyr had a three-point game, scoring his 17th and 18th goals of the season. The season series is tied at 5-5-0.

Zach Pochiro enters tonight's game tied with JC Campagna for second overall in the league in goals with 34. Adam Pleskach of Tulsa leads the league with 35.

"It's been a frustrating year for all of us," said Americans Forward Zach Pochiro. "We're not making excuses. We just didn't get the job done as a team. We have two home games left and our goal is to win both. Our fans have been supporting us all season despite our bad record. We owe them two wins this weekend."

ESPN Radio will be broadcasting live from the Americans Team Store this afternoon from 3 to 6 pm, so drop by to say hello to Cowlishaw & Dennis, and get your Americans merchandise for tonight's game.

Steve Martinson will be signing his bobblehead tonight, postgame between 10 and 11 pm at Kilarney's Irish Pub in Fairview Town Center, located at 352 Town Pl, Fairview, TX 75069. The Americans players will also be doing Friday Night Autographs, presented by OrthodonTEX. Bring your ticket stub for FREE entry to Killarney's. It's a $5 cover without a ticket.

Americans Next Home Game:

Saturday, March 30th vs.Wichita

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

