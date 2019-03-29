Swamp Rabbits Edged by IceMen

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Jacksonville Icemen played a trademark defensive game and recovered from an early mistake. Two unanswered goals, in response to an early tally by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, led them to a 2-1 win on Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Kamerin Nault returned to the lineup for the Swamp Rabbits and opened the scoring with his 12th goal in 15 games at the 1:56 mark of the first period. A wayward dump in by Clint Lewis bounced off of Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Angus Redmond. Nault pounced on the puck, deked to the backhand and scored to lift the Swamp Rabbits to the lead for the fourth consecutive game.

Redmond, however, made up for that mistake and made 28 saves on the night to pick up the win. He had to stop the kitchen sink being thrown at him in the third period- 15 shots- and several breakaways and 2-on-1 chances.

The Icemen also helped their goaltender out with two unanswered goals to erase Greenville's lead. The only power play of the night helped Jacksonville's league-worst power play get on the board. A give-and-go between Kris Newbury and David Broll ended up with a goal on a rebound opportunity for Broll, his sixth of the season, six minutes after Nault's goal.

It took until the second period for the Icemen to get the eventual game-winner. A Swamp Rabbits neutral zone turnover ended up going the other direction quickly, and Newbury found a wide-open Cameron Critchlow, whose deke to the backhand bested Garrett Bartus to give Jacksonville the one-goal advantage.

Jacksonville took eight of the nine meetings between the two teams this season. Six of them were decided by one goal, and the last three were decided by a 2-1 score.

