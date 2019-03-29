Steelheads Take Dramatic 4-3 Shootout Win over Rush

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (40-23-5) out-dueled the Rapid City Rush (28-32-9) in a 4-3 shootout win on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Rush opened the scoring with the lone tally of the first period at 3:52 when forward Tyler Poulsen slipped a shot from the right circle to edge ahead 1-0.

The Steelheads answered back in the second period with the lone three goals of the frame. At 0:42, Steelheads forward Elgin Pearce batted a shot off the netminder's pad that Spencer Naas threw in off the rebound to tie the game, 1-1. Then, at 6:03, Steelheads defenseman Ondrej Vala flipped shot from the blue line through traffic, taking the 2-1 lead before Pearce doubled the advantage with his own tally at 12:06 from the left corner, 3-1.

The Rush pushed back in the third period and broke the scoring streak at 3:24 with a goal from forward Cedric Montminy to draw within one, 3-2. With their netminder pulled, Rush forward Dylan Quaile angled a shot in at 17:46 to send the game into overtime at 3-3. In the shootout, Steelheads forward Steve McParland scored in the opening round, and forward Henrik Samuelsson secured the win, 4-3, in the third round with his own goal.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (24-12-0) stopped 29 of 30 shots in the win along with both attempts in the shootout, while Rush goaltender Adam Carlson (20-16-6) saved 35 of 38 shots in the shootout loss with one save on three shootout attempts.

