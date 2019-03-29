Mavericks' Losing Streak Hits Seven in 4-1 Loss at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Kansas City Mavericks lost their seventh game in a row Friday night at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio to the Toledo Walleye, losing 4-1. Corey Durocher netted the lone goal for Kansas City in the game and Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle stopped 38 of 39 Kansas City shots.

Toledo's Shane Berschbach netted the first goal of the game at the 17:47 mark of the first period. The goal was assisted by Bryan Moore and Ben Danford. The Mavericks offense was buzzing all period, putting up 12 shots in the opening frame and outshooting the Walleye 12-9.

The Walleye doubled their lead on the power play 1:44 into the second period on a tipped shot by Dylan Sadowy. The goal was assisted by Randy Gazzola and Tyler Spezia. The Mavericks could not find the back of the net in the second, but yet again outshot Toledo 14-10 in the middle frame.

Toledo extended their lead to 3-0 on a goal from Abbott Girduckis. Assisting on the goal were Berschbach and Moore.The Mavericks finally broke through and solved Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle when Corey Durocher tipped home a shot by Willie Raskob at the 13:31 mark of the third period. Raskob and David Dziurzynski were given the assists on the goal. Toledo kept the Mavericks at distance on Berschbach's second goal of the night two minutes and 53 seconds later. Spezia and Girduckis assisted on the goal.

Nagle finished the night with 38 saves on 39 shots by the Mavericks. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider stopped 26 of 30 shots by Toledo. The Mavericks finished the night zero-for-three on the power play.

The Mavericks continue their road trip Saturday night as they face the Fort Wayne Komets at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Faceoff for the game will be 6:30 p.m. Central Time. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

