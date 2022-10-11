Texas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster

CEDAR Park, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team reduced the training camp roster by five players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 30 players.

Nick Canade - D - Released from camp tryout

Justin Misiak - C - Released from camp tryout

Michael Pastujov - LW - Released from camp tryout

Janis Svanenberg - C - Released from camp tryout

Cory Thomas - D - Released from camp tryout

