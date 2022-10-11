Save the USFL Video Archive

Texas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster

October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release


CEDAR Park, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team reduced the training camp roster by five players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 30 players.

Nick Canade - D - Released from camp tryout

Justin Misiak - C - Released from camp tryout

Michael Pastujov - LW - Released from camp tryout

Janis Svanenberg - C - Released from camp tryout

Cory Thomas - D - Released from camp tryout

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

