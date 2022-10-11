Texas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster
October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR Park, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team reduced the training camp roster by five players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 30 players.
Nick Canade - D - Released from camp tryout
Justin Misiak - C - Released from camp tryout
Michael Pastujov - LW - Released from camp tryout
Janis Svanenberg - C - Released from camp tryout
Cory Thomas - D - Released from camp tryout
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
