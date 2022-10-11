Staios, Morrison, Cormier Assigned to Everblades

Charlotte's roster narrowed Tuesday as the Panthers assigned three skaters to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

Forwards Xavier Cormier and Cam Morrison and defenseman Nate Staios will all report to the Everblades - the organization's new ECHL affiliate this season.

An up-to-date roster for the Checkers can be found. Charlotte begins the season this Friday at home against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

