Hockey Is Back: Condors Opening Night Is Saturday

October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors 25th Anniversary Season Opener on Dignity Health Home Ice is this Saturday at 7 p.m. It is presented by Eyewitness News, Groove 99.3 FM, and Dignity Health. Here are the three things you need to know:

Everyone in attendance will receive a commemorative 25th Anniversary poster collage

Condors legend Paul Rosebush will drop the first puck and will be honored throughout the night as the first of a season-long alumni recognition

The entire team will be introduced pre-game, so make sure you are here on time!

The Big 6 Pack is the best way to get lower level seats to the six biggest Saturday games of the season. There are no fees and you get the convenience of being a Condors plan holder!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.