Hockey Is Back: Condors Opening Night Is Saturday
October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors 25th Anniversary Season Opener on Dignity Health Home Ice is this Saturday at 7 p.m. It is presented by Eyewitness News, Groove 99.3 FM, and Dignity Health. Here are the three things you need to know:
Everyone in attendance will receive a commemorative 25th Anniversary poster collage
Condors legend Paul Rosebush will drop the first puck and will be honored throughout the night as the first of a season-long alumni recognition
The entire team will be introduced pre-game, so make sure you are here on time!
The Big 6 Pack is the best way to get lower level seats to the six biggest Saturday games of the season. There are no fees and you get the convenience of being a Condors plan holder!
