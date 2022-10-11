Anaheim Ducks Assign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned center Glenn Gawdin to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gawdin, 25 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in nine career NHL games with the Calgary Flames (2020-22), including two contests last season. The 6-1, 191-pound forward spent the majority of 2021-22 with the Stockton Heat of the AHL, scoring 15-35=50 points, ranking tied for second in assists and third in points among team leaders. He also scored 3-3=6 points in 10 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Originally selected by St. Louis in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gawdin has recorded 46-102=148 points with a +23 record in 201 career AHL games. The Richmond, British Columbia also appeared in 312 career WHL games with Swift Current, scoring 126-187=313 points in addition to 21-24=45 points in 48 WHL Playoff contests. In 2017-18, he helped the Broncos to a WHL championships and was named the WHL Playoff Most Valuable Player after registering 14-18=32 points in 24 games. He served as the Swift Current captain in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

