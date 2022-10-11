Penguins to Play in Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic on March 4

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Cleveland Monsters announced today that they will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

The Monsters and Penguins will play in the first professional, outdoor hockey game in the city of Cleveland's history. FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns and neighbor to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a listed capacity of 67,895.

Tickets for the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 12:00 p.m.

Tickets starting at only $10 can be purchased by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/outdoorclassic or by calling (216) 420-0000. Tickets for the event cannot be purchased through the Penguins' front office.

Mar. 4 will mark the second outdoor game in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton franchise history. The last time the Penguins took things outside was the 2013 AHL Outdoor Classic at Hersheypark Stadium. In that game, the Penguins defeated the Hershey Bears in overtime, 2-1, in front of 17,311 fans.

"We are thrilled to bring the spectacle of outdoor hockey to Northeast Ohio with the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium," said Mike Ostrowski, President of Franchise Properties for Rock Entertainment Group which includes the Monsters and the NBA G League's Cleveland Charge. "The home of the Browns will be a fantastic setting for this historic American Hockey League event and we can't wait to see fans from across the region at the lakefront to watch the Blue Jackets' and Penguins' stars of tomorrow battle it out on the outdoor ice."

The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will be the 11th outdoor game in American Hockey League history, and the first such event since Hershey hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hersheypark Stadium on Jan. 20, 2018.

"We are delighted to continue the AHL tradition of outdoor games with the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic," said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson. "The city of Cleveland has a long and storied history in the American Hockey League, and we look forward to having our fans and players experience the exciting environment in FirstEnergy Stadium on Mar. 4."

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is set to open its 2022-23 regular season at home this Saturday, Oct. 15, against Lehigh Valley. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

