Condors Sign Jason Demers to a PTO

October 11, 2022







The Bakersfield Condors have signed d-man Jason Demers to a professional tryout (PTO). The 34-year old was in training camp with Edmonton.

A veteran of 699 NHL games, Demers has amassed 214 points (45g-169a) and was most recently with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21. A native of Dorval, Quebec, he was originally drafted by San Jose in the seventh round (#186 overall) 2008 NHL Draft by San Jose. He went on to play parts of six seasons with the Sharks. His postseason experience includes seven trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with two trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2010 and 2011.

Bakersfield opens the regular season on Saturday at home against Abbotsford.

