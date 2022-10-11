Condors Sign Jason Demers to a PTO
October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors have signed d-man Jason Demers to a professional tryout (PTO). The 34-year old was in training camp with Edmonton.
A veteran of 699 NHL games, Demers has amassed 214 points (45g-169a) and was most recently with the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21. A native of Dorval, Quebec, he was originally drafted by San Jose in the seventh round (#186 overall) 2008 NHL Draft by San Jose. He went on to play parts of six seasons with the Sharks. His postseason experience includes seven trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with two trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2010 and 2011.
Bakersfield opens the regular season on Saturday at home against Abbotsford.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2022
- Reign Sign Nate Thompson to PTO Agreement - Ontario Reign
- Condors Sign Jason Demers to a PTO - Bakersfield Condors
- Gerard and Kile to ECHL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Staios, Morrison, Cormier Assigned to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster - Texas Stars
- Hamaliuk Assigned to Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- Hockey Is Back: Condors Opening Night Is Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Dillon Heatherington Named Fifth Captain in Belleville Sens Franchise History - Belleville Senators
- 590 American Hockey League Graduates on NHL Opening-Night Rosters - AHL
- T-Birds Welcome Back Steve Forni as PA Announcer - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2022-23 Home Opener and Fan Fest Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- "Meet the Players" Party Returns to the Distillery on Monday, October 17 - Rochester Americans
- AHLTV Offering Freeview for All Opening Weekend Games - AHL
- Comets Announce Television Partnership with WKTV - Utica Comets
- Admirals Welcome Scotty McCreery for FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Set for FirstEnergy Stadium on March 4, 2023 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins to Play in Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic on March 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Just Getting Started - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Partner with FanSaves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.