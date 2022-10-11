Hamaliuk Assigned to Wichita

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the following transaction.

Assigned to Wichita Thunder (ECHL):

Dillon Hamaliuk

The Barracuda are set to open their eighth season in the AHL on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022 at the Iowa Wild (5 p.m.) and will officially open Tech CU Arena on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 against the Henderson Silver Knights. In 2022-23, the Barracuda will once again compete in the AHL's Pacific Division which boasts a league-high 10 teams including the Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames), Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (LA Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) and Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes).

