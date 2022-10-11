Hamaliuk Assigned to Wichita
October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the following transaction.
Assigned to Wichita Thunder (ECHL):
Dillon Hamaliuk
About the Barracuda
The Barracuda are set to open their eighth season in the AHL on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022 at the Iowa Wild (5 p.m.) and will officially open Tech CU Arena on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 against the Henderson Silver Knights. In 2022-23, the Barracuda will once again compete in the AHL's Pacific Division which boasts a league-high 10 teams including the Barracuda (San Jose Sharks), Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames), Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken), Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche), Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights), Ontario Reign (LA Kings), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) and Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2022
- Reign Sign Nate Thompson to PTO Agreement - Ontario Reign
- Condors Sign Jason Demers to a PTO - Bakersfield Condors
- Gerard and Kile to ECHL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Staios, Morrison, Cormier Assigned to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Reduce Training Camp Roster - Texas Stars
- Hamaliuk Assigned to Wichita - San Jose Barracuda
- Hockey Is Back: Condors Opening Night Is Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Dillon Heatherington Named Fifth Captain in Belleville Sens Franchise History - Belleville Senators
- 590 American Hockey League Graduates on NHL Opening-Night Rosters - AHL
- T-Birds Welcome Back Steve Forni as PA Announcer - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Glenn Gawdin to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2022-23 Home Opener and Fan Fest Presented by CAA - Belleville Senators
- "Meet the Players" Party Returns to the Distillery on Monday, October 17 - Rochester Americans
- AHLTV Offering Freeview for All Opening Weekend Games - AHL
- Comets Announce Television Partnership with WKTV - Utica Comets
- Admirals Welcome Scotty McCreery for FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night - Milwaukee Admirals
- Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Set for FirstEnergy Stadium on March 4, 2023 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins to Play in Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic on March 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Just Getting Started - Tucson Roadrunners
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Partner with FanSaves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Hamaliuk Assigned to Wichita
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Multiple Transactions
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule
- Barracuda Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Details, Roster and Exhibition Schedule
- Barracuda Sign Forward Mark Liwiski to AHL Contract