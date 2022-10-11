Gerard and Kile to ECHL
October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Charlie Gerard has been loaned to the Reading Royals and forward Alex Kile has been loaned to the Maine Mariners.
Gerard, 26, played in 56 games with the Phantoms last season scoring six goals with six assists for 12 points. He began the 2021-22 season with the Reading Royals playing in eight games while scoring two goals with two assists. Gerard's versatility proved invaluable with Lehigh Valley as he skated anywhere from fourth line to top line and also saw action as both a right wing and a center.
Kile, 28, is the all-time leading scorer for the Maine Mariners and returns to the team that had made him the first-ever player to sign with the franchise in 2018. Last year, Kile signed an AHL contract with the Phantoms in January and ended up playing in 27 games for Lehigh Valley scoring four goals with three assists for seven points. He also played in 11 games with the Mariners beginning in December after he had recovered from an injury. Kile scored 9-9-18 in his stretch with Maine last year.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms conclude the preseason with a Wednesday matchup at PPL Center against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Phantoms open the 2022-23 regular season with a pair of away games on Saturday, October 15 at 6:05 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, October 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Hershey Bears.
Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway.
T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.
Phantoms individual game tickets are on sale now. Secure your seats for your favorite promotional nights and big rivalry matchups!
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Charlie Gerard
