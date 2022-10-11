"Meet the Players" Party Returns to the Distillery on Monday, October 17

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans announced today the return of the Meet the Players Party at The Distillery.

The Distillery, a longtime sponsor of the Amerks, will host the event for the first time in three years at the restaurant's Mt. Hope location on Monday, Oct. 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as a kick-off to the 2022-23 American Hockey League season.

"We're excited for the return of what used to be an annual event that we look forward to every year," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "It's been far too long since we've been able to host our annual Meet the Players Party and we're thrilled to be able to once again kick-off the season by spending time with the great hockey fans who support the team each year."

Amerks head coach Seth Appert and the players will be on hand at the event to meet fans and sign autographs. The Distillery will offer food and drink specials from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., such as $7 Select Shareables and Appetizers (Giant Pretzel, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Mozzarella Sticks, Spinach 'N Artichoke Dip), to mention a few, plus $7 Wine by the Glass, 2-for-1 Mimosas and Frozen Margaritas along with great beer specials. Fans will also have the chance to win great prizes from the Amerks and Distillery.

"The Distillery is excited to bring back the Amerks Meet the Players Party", said Peter Psyllos, President and CEO of The Distillery. "We wish the Amerks the best of luck this season."

The Distillery and the Amerks have once again teamed up to bring fans the Eats and Seats package again this year, providing Amerks tickets paired with a gift card from The Distillery for a great night out. This popular package, which includes a Best Available ticket and $10 gift card to The Distillery, can be purchased for just $25 at www.amerks.com.

The Distillery is located at 1142 Mt. Hope Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester opens its 67th American Hockey League season - and 41st as the primary affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres - against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $15 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season and Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

