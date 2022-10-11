Dillon Heatherington Named Fifth Captain in Belleville Sens Franchise History

October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens and Head Coach Troy Mann are proud to announce today, defenceman Dillon Heatherington as the 5th captain in club history.

Heatherington, 27, is entering his second season with the Senators, after splitting last season between Belleville and Ottawa. The native of Calgary, Alberta has played in more than 350 American Hockey League games over an eight-year span, winning a Calder Cup Championship in 2015/16 with the Lake Erie Monsters. His NHL resume includes 20 games played between the Senators and the Dallas Stars.

Prior to turning pro, Heatherington played four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos, posting 87 points (13 goals, 74 assists), with a plus-35 rating in 247 career games. He has also represented Canada at both the IIHF World Under 18 Hockey Championship in 2012-13 and the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2014-15.

"It's a great honour, especially with this team," said Heatherington. We've got such a strong group of guys and strong leadership group, that it's going to make my job easy. I just want to build off of last year, but also put it behind us, because we've got a few new guys and have had some good turnover. It's going to be a fun season and I'm just really proud to be wearing the 'C'."

"Heater was a big part of our leadership group last year and I think based on who was coming back and with Logan Shaw moving on, the choice for us as a coaching staff became pretty obvious," said Belleville Sens Head Coach Troy Mann. "He's the ultimate competitor, he leads by example, and nothing seems to faze him. His consistency from game-to-game on the ice and his demeanour off the ice, make him the perfect choice to lead our team."

Heatherington and the Belleville Sens begin the 2022-23 American Hockey League season on Friday October 14, 2022, against the Rocket in Laval, Quebec. The Sens return home to CAA Arena on Saturday October 15, 2022, also against Laval.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens regular season and preseason games are now available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with CAA Arena Box Office hours to be released ahead of the start of the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.