Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2022-23 Home Opener and Fan Fest Presented by CAA

October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens are announcing details for the 2022-23 Home Opener, presented by CAA, as the Sens begin the home portion of their schedule on Saturday October 15, 2022, when they host the Laval Rocket at CAA Arena.

The festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with the players' red-carpet entrance, where fans can meet their favourite Belleville Sens players and get autographs, as the players arrive. Fan Fest continues in the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre gymnasium with hockey-themed games and activities, a magic show, face painting, a balloon artist and more.

The CAA Members Lounge will also be open throughout the afternoon, with an exclusive player meet-and-greet, and autograph signing. The first 300 CAA members to enter the Fan Fest and show their CAA card will receive a free hotdog and refreshments.

Fans should get to their seats early as well for the season-opening pregame ceremony, when they'll get introduced to this year's roster, coaches, and support staff.

Tickets for the 2022-23 Home Opener presented by CAA and the rest of the Belleville Sens home games this season, can be purchased via Ticketmaster, or at the CAA Arena Box Office, with box office hours for this week as follows:

Wednesday October 12 - 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday October 13 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday October 14 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday October 15 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Further information on further box office hours, Belleville Sens group experiences, this season's schedule and more, can be found by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.