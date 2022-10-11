Lehigh Valley Phantoms Partner with FanSaves

Lehigh Valley, PA -The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have partnered with FanSaves, a digital couponing platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're so excited to join FanSaves. The FanSaves platform will help us elevate our overall fan experience, and connect our fans, especially our Phantoms Premier & Premier Plus Members, with our great partners in an entirely new way."- Morgan Croissette, Client Services Manager, Global Partnerships.

The Phantoms join over 60 teams and organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans more than 900 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're so excited to be partnered with the Phantoms so that we can help their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team all year long. Even on non-game days and in the off-season, people can get awesome deals just for being a fan" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As technology continues to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Phantoms are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Hockey kicks off this month in Allentown! Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters and a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the app or sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow the PhantomsFanPageand immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Phantoms Premier & Premier Plus Members can unlock even more deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

