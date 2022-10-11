Reign Sign Nate Thompson to PTO Agreement

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced multiple transactions Tuesday, including a professional tryout agreement with veteran forward Nate Thompson.

Thompson, 38, skated in 33 NHL games last season with the Philadelphia Flyers, earning a goal and two assists. In his 17-year professional career, Thompson has appeared in 844 NHL games and 221 AHL games.

The Anchorage, Alaska native played for the LA Kings during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, playing 79 games for the Reign's NHL affiliate. Most recently, he signed a PTO with the Kings during the team's 2022 training camp. Thompson's career has also included time with the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadians.

In addition, the LA Kings have reassigned goaltender David Hrenak from the Reign to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Reign will begin the 2022-23 AHL regular season on Friday night at Toyota Arena against the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m.

