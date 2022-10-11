Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic Set for FirstEnergy Stadium on March 4, 2023

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters and Haslam Sports Group announced today the organizations will host the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m. The Monsters, top affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, will face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, in the first outdoor professional hockey game in the city of Cleveland.

Following an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale for Monsters Hockey Club Members and stakeholders of both organizations, tickets for the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, at noon.

Tickets starting at only $10, can be purchased by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/outdoor or by calling 216-420-0000.

Special group ticket packages, including games on the outdoor ice, fan experiences, field access, premium seating with food and beverage, 2022-23 Monsters Mini Plans and the special Outdoor Classic Plus Pack which include discounted tickets for the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic, tickets to any other Monsters game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and an exclusive Outdoor Classic Commemorative Puck, can be purchased by calling the Monsters Sales Experience Office at 216-420-0000.

The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will be a highlight of the Monsters 16th season which begins this Friday, October 14, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when the Monsters take on the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled to bring the spectacle of outdoor hockey to Northeast Ohio with the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic at FirstEnergy Stadium," said Mike Ostrowski, President of Franchise Properties for Rock Entertainment Group which includes the Monsters and the NBA G League's Cleveland Charge. "The home of the Browns will be a fantastic setting for this historic American Hockey League event and we can't wait to see fans from across the region gather at the lakefront to watch the Blue Jackets' and Penguins' stars of tomorrow battle on the outdoor ice."

"Cleveland is a remarkable sports' city, and the passion of fans in our region is at the heart of it," said Haslam Sports Group Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. "Along with the Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium has been home to the U.S. Men's and Women's National Soccer Teams, local high school programs and many major concerts and events, and we know the Monsters and their great fans will bring exceptional energy to the venue during the city's first professional outdoor hockey game."

[A picture containing outdoor, sky, building Description automatically generated]This is the second outdoor game in which Cleveland has participated. The Monsters played the Rochester Americans in the Frozen Frontier at Frontier Field in Rochester, NY, on December 13, 2013, falling in a shootout by a score of 5-4. The Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic will be the 11th outdoor game in American Hockey League history, and the first such event since the Hershey Bears hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hersheypark Stadium on January 20, 2018.

"We are delighted to continue the AHL tradition of outdoor games with the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic," said AHL President and CEO Scott Howson. "The city of Cleveland has a long and storied history in the American Hockey League, and we look forward to having our fans and players experience the exciting environment in FirstEnergy Stadium on March 4." The 2022-23 season will be the 87th season for the American Hockey League, the top development league for the National Hockey League. Close to 90% of players, coaches and GM's in the NHL received their start in the AHL. This will be the eighth season the Monsters will operate as the top affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the 24th season with WBS Penguins as the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

