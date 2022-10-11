T-Birds Welcome Back Steve Forni as PA Announcer

October 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are happy to announce the return of Steve Forni as the official Public Address Announcer for the T-Birds inside the MassMutual Center.

A native of Agawam, Forni began his pro hockey PA announcing career with the Springfield Falcons in 2015 and held the position with the Thunderbirds from 2016 to 2020. During the 2021-22 season, Forni served as one of the PA voices of the NHL's Boston Bruins at the TD Garden. He also currently serves as the PA voice of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun.

"My grandparents housed players during the season in the 70s and 80s, and my Dad (Ken) was obviously heavily involved in the team. To put my generational stamp on Springfield Hockey is an honor, and I hope to do it as long as I possibly can," said Forni. "My wife Caroline has been so supportive of all the places my career has taken me and spends a lot of nights at home with two kids. She's a real rock star."

"Steve's passion for his craft and for the Thunderbirds organization is palpable every time he takes the microphone, and we could not be more excited to welcome Steve and his family back this season," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.

Forni will be back on the mic as the Thunderbirds begin their 2022-23 regular season on Saturday, October 15 as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The day begins with a Block Party, presented by Community Bank N.A., from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Court Square, featuring live music by Fever.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.