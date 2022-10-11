Comets Announce Television Partnership with WKTV

October 11, 2022







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today a new television partnership with WKTV. With this partnership, the Comets enter their third year of television broadcasts and their first with Utica's local NBC affiliate, WKTV.

The team will broadcast seven Saturday night games live from the Adirondack Bank Center starting on Saturday, October 29 against the Toronto Marlies. Other night's include November 19, December 17, February 4, February 18, March 25, and April 8.

WKTV has been serving the Mohawk Valley for more than 70 years, making it one of the oldest TV stations in the country. In addition to producing award-winning local broadcast news and digital content, WKTV is one of the highest ranking NBC affiliates in the Nation while also providing CBS, CW, and MeTV programming for the region.

The Comets broadcast crew will include Voice of the Utica Comets, Jason Shaya, on play-by-play, along with a compilation of Utica hockey personalities like Utica University head Coach Gary Heenan and former New Jersey Devils forward, Tim Sestito and many more throughout the season.

"We are beyond enthused to have a select number of our home games represented on one of the top media networks in our area," said Comets President Robert Esche. "Partnering with WKTV for our tenth anniversary season will give added value to our fans and community, and we look forward to building on this for years to come."

"WKTV is elated to be the television broadcast partner for the Utica Comets as they celebrate their 10thyear of success", said Steve McMurray,VP/GM of WKTV. "We're hoping that the Adirondack Bank Center will be filled on those Saturday nights, and we'll take care of those Comets fans that are unable to attend in person, making it a true Hockey Night in Utica. The partnership also allows the local business community to take advantage of the reach and visibility of the Comets and WKTV together, a win-win-win situation!", added McMurray.

The team will continue to broadcast every game, home and away, on KROCK, the flagship radio partner of the Comets on 94.9 FM.

Opening night will take place on October 17thinside the Adirondack Bank Center against the Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now.Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn. Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/premierpack.

For the complete schedule release, visit uticacomets.com/printable. To download the schedule visit uticacomets.com/download.

