Texas Stars Recall Diego Cuglietta from Idaho Steelheads

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars forward Diego Cuglietta

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Diego Cuglietta(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Diego Cuglietta has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Cuglietta, 24, rejoins the Stars after recording an assist in five games with the Steelheads this season. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has played 19 games for Texas, earning four points (1-3=4). Cuglietta scored his first professional goal three games after making his professional hockey debut at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native produced 41 points (25-16=41) in his senior season at Lake Superior State University and led the NCAA with 25 goals. In four seasons, he produced 100 points (50-50=100) and became the fourth skater in school history since 2000 to hit 100 career points.

Texas faces the Milwaukee Admirals tonight as they begin a stretch of three games in three nights. Puck drop at UWM Panther Arena is at 7 p.m. before the club travels to Grand Rapids, Michigan to face the Griffins on Saturday and Sunday.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket packages including 24-game and 12-game plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.