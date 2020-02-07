Game 44 Preview: Tucson at San Diego

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Game #44 - Tucson (28-13-1-1) at San Diego (20-16-4-2)

8 PM MST, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

LISTEN LIVE Fox Sports 1450, iHeart Radio app

WATCH LIVE AHL TV

Referees: Brandon Schrader (#46), Michael Markovic (#47)

Linesmen: Neil Campbell (#7), Mike McBain (#96)

The Gem Show Road Trip continues tonight with game two of seven and the fifth I-8 Border Rivalry contest of the season.

Hopeful for a better outcome than what transpired Wednesday night in Bakersfield, Tucson has had success against the Gulls, taking two of the last three, including their most recent road win on Tuesday, January 21 at Pechanga Arena in 3-1 fashion over the AHL affiliate of the San Diego Gulls.

Three Things

1) The name of the game Wednesday night against the Condors was generating offense. While it didn't happen to the extent that they had hoped, they were better than their previous meeting against Bakersfield at Tucson Arena in late January. As for tonight, focusing on the positives, keeping the power play hot would be crucial. After a cold stretch of their own in January, they've bounced back with goals in three straight. Part of the striking unit earlier this week was the involvement of Barrett Hayton, who looked as if he fit right in on several occasions, a benefit to playing the same systems as your parent club.

2) San Diego has points in nine of their last ten games and as we've mentioned in the past, with Anaheim not in contention for an NHL playoff spot, the caravan of talent is largely in Southern California and they are clicking as of late. Coming off a win of their own Wednesday night in San Jose, one of their focal points to victory and the reason for many of their victories as of late has been 27-year-old netminder and 2020 AHL All-Star Anthony Stolarz. The New Jersey-born goalie who has experience with both the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers at the NHL-level hasn't lost in regulation since January 8, going 7-0-1 since with at least 30 stops in seven of his last eight. Scary numbers.

3) Ivan Prosvetov was unworldly in Wednesday's third period. Several sequences over the course of the entire contest, in fact, proved that he was the sole reason that the score wasn't 6-2, 7-2 or worse for Tucson. Now, what becomes tough, is if/when does he get a night off? Prosvetov went back-to-back last weekend against Colorado, played the midweek and now the team faces another back-to-back with travel. Is one day of rest enough to go back to Ivan or do we see Tyler Parks tonight?

What's The Word?

Roadrunners forward Barrett Hayton on getting back to game action for the first time in a month...

"It was great to get back out there. It felt great to be playing and great to be competing with this group."

Roadrunners forward Barrett Hayton on playing with Michael Chaput last night and his thoughts on his presence as the Roadrunners captain...

"Coming into this year I didn't know him at all, throughout this year I've been getting to know him a fair amount. He's a great guy, great leader and fun to play with."

Roadrunners forward Barrett Hayton on what it's going to take to get two points tonight...

"We want to get back to our identity, that something that this team has had success when they play to. [San Diego] is a good team, they have a lot of talent and it'll be a good matchup tonight."

Number to Know

20. With an assist on Beau Bennett's first period power play tally in Bakersfield, Brayden Burke became the first Roadrunners player to reach 20 power play points this season, totaling 10 goals and 10 assists. It's been quite the season for #41.

Catch tonight's active LIVE on AHLTV or join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeart Radio as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, beginning at 7:45 PM.

