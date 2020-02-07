Moose Edge Chicago, 3-2

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (22-27-0-0) edged the Chicago Wolves (22-21-3-2) in a 3-2 final on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.

The Moose played a solid first period and outshot their opponents with 12 attempts compared to Chicago's five. With 4:17 remaining in the first period, Danny Moynihan found the loose puck and scored his first career AHL goal to give Manitoba the 1-0 lead.

With 1:24 off the clock in the second period, Lucas Elvenes scored on the man advantage to tie the game 1-1. Just over three minutes later, Nic Hague notched his first of the season to give the Wolves the one goal advantage. Wolves netminder Oscar Dansk got in on the action and was credited with an assist on Hague's tally. With six minutes remaining in the second frame, Michael Spacek netted Kristian Reichel's rebound off the back wall to tie the game 2-2.

With 3:46 remaining in the third period, C.J. Suess tipped in Kristian Vesalainen's attempt and notched the game-winning goal for Manitoba. Moose netminder Eric Comrie stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third frame to secure Manitoba's 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Danny Moynihan scored his first career AHL goal in his debut for the Moose

David Gustafsson appeared in his AHL debut

Michael Spacek posted his fourth multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A)

Attendance was announced at 6,520 What's Next?

The Moose will host Chicago Wolves on Friday, Feb. 7 for Manitoba's 20th Season Game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as pre-game ceremonies will begin before 7 p.m. Fans can commemorate the event by taking home their own Jimmy Roy replica mini banner. The giveaway item is available to the first 3,000 fans through the doors at Bell MTS Place. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.