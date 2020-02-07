Sens Stage Comeback in Win over Marlies
February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators scored five unanswered goals to beat the Toronto Marlies 7-4 Friday night at CAA Arena.
Jordan Szwarz, Michael Carcone, Josh Norris, Erik Brannstrom, Morgan Klimchuk, JC Beaudin and Parker Kelly all scored for the Senators as Joey Daccord made 36 saves. Toronto's Mason Marchment (3) and Pontus Aberg had goals while Kasimir Kaskisuo turned aside 22 shots. Joseph Woll made two saves in relief.
Down 4-3 heading into the third, the Sens took the lead in the matter of 51 seconds. Brannstrom undressed Kristins Rubins at the blue line before going bar down at 7:35 for his second of the year and the Sens had the lead through Klimchuk who cut in from the right slot and fired a wrister low to make it a 5-4 lead and chase Kaskisuo from the game.
Beaudin made it a 6-4 lead at 14:27 short-handed on a pretty passing play that had to reviewed as Beaudin's shot went in and out in a blink of an eye as he scored his third of the season in his return after missing the previous nine games. Kelly scored an empty-netter with 1:23 to play.
Toronto opened the scoring 4:30 into the first through Aberg as he beat Daccord low over his blocker for his 15th of the year. The Sens tied the game at 13:24 through Szwarz, although the captain didn't know much about it. On the power play, Norris let a one-timer rip from the right circle that hit the Sens captain in the shin pads to deflect past Kaskisuo for his 13th of the year.
Marchment gave Toronto the lead again 63 seconds into the second period on the power play as he was standing on the edge of the paint to tap in Nic Petan's centering pass for his sixth of the season before his second of the night came on a one-timer off of Petan's pass from the left slot at 4:27 to make it 3-1.
Carcone's 12th of the year cut the deficit to 3-2 with 4:01 left in the period as his shot squeaked over the goal line with a crowd out front after he had banked the puck off of Kaskisuo from behind the net. Marchment completed his hat-trick with 1:46 left in the period on the power play as he tapped in a loose puck to make it 4-2.
Belleville gave itself life with 3.2 seconds left in the second as Norris went coast-to-coast and tucked the puck low past Kaskisuo for his team-leading 25th of the year.
Belleville plays again Saturday night when they host Laval in their 100th home game at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020
- Stars Win Shootout Thriller against Admirals in Milwaukee - Texas Stars
- Greer, Miska Propel Colorado to 5-1 Win over San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Win Streak Snapped in 5-2 Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Dansk, Wolves Blank Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Shut-Out by Hershey, 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Secure Sixth-Straight Home Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Copley Stellar, Bears Blank Pens 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Charlotte Offense Explodes in 6-0 Beatdown of Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Shut out Devils 3-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Berube, Phantoms Prevent T-Birds' Season Series Sweep - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Stage Comeback in Win over Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Checkers too Much for Wolf Pack, 6-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Shut Down Devils, 3-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Philadelphia Recalls F Frost, Loans F Andreoff to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood, Reassign Sprong to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Recall Diego Cuglietta from Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Battle of Ontario Resumes Tonight in Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Englund Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Painting with a Purpose February 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Myles Powell Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 7 - Belleville Senators
- Game 44 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Edge Chicago, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.