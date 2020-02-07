Copley Stellar, Bears Blank Pens 3-0

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA) - Pheonix Copley pitched a 31-save clean sheet in goal, and the Hershey Bears blanked the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-0, on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The shutout marked the 12th in Copley's professional career, and seventh with the Chocolate and White.

The Bears earned a power play chance only 1:36 into the contest after Jan Drozg was flagged for hooking. On the man-advantage quarterbacked by Bobby Nardella, Christian Djoos fired a shot off Casey DeSmith's leg pad, and the rebound sat perfectly for Matt Moulson. Wide open in the low-slot, Moulson buried the loose puck into an open frame at 2:28 for his 16th goal of the season. Shots after 20 minutes were 13-12 Hershey with Moulson's goal standing as the lone tally.

Once again in the middle frame, the Chocolate and White struck early. Garrett Pilon forced a turnover in his defensive zone and rushed north on a quick transition. Liam O'Brien feathered a perfect pass across to Pilon in the offensive end, and Pilon waited DeSmith into the butterfly, and stuffed a shot topshelf into the net at 4:32. Copley remained busy in net for the Chocolate and White, turning aside all 14 shots faced in the period. Shots after 40 minutes were 26-22 Pens.

Hershey finished the night 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, and two of the three kills came in pivotal moments during the final frame. The Bears successfully killed a tripping minor assessed to Nardella at 37 seconds, and Colby Williams was later framed for holding the stick at 17:05. The latter penalty resulted in a 6-on-4 power play for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with DeSmith pulled for the extra attacker. O'Brien rounded out the scoring with a shorthanded, empty net goal at 18:42. Final shots on goal were even at 31-31.

The Hershey Bears record improved to 29-15-2-3 on the victory. The win also lifts Hershey into a tie for the Atlantic Division lead with the Hartford Wolf Pack at 63 points.

The Bears return to action and continue three games in three nights tomorrow at Giant Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds. It's Capital BlueCross Baseball Cap Night for the first 5,000 fans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.