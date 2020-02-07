Monsters Shut Down Devils, 3-0

Binghamton Devils defenseman Josh Jacobs vs. the Cleveland Monsters

CLEVELAND - Veini Vehvilainen stopped all 34 shots he faced as the Cleveland Monsters shut down the Binghamton Devils on Friday night, 3-0, in front of 9,447 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

After the two teams traded chances in the first period, Cleveland drew first blood with 0:48 left. Stefan Matteau bounced the puck to the front of the net and Derek Barach spun and fired a shot over the shoulder of Cory Schneider. The goal was Barach's sixth of the year from Matteau and Trey Fix-Wolansky and the Monsters took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

Paul Bittner cashed in on the power play to give the Monsters a 2-0 lead in the second period. Schneider came up with the original save, however, Bittner tapped home the rebound at the 6:17 mark. The goal was Bittner's sixth of the year from Jakob Lilja and Adam Clendening and Cleveland had a 2-0 lead to start the third.

In the third period, Barach added to the lead with an empty netter to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead with 0:15 left in regulation. Anton Karlsson and Dillon Simpson were credited with the assists and the Monsters took the game, 3-0.

Veini Vehvilainen stopped all 34 for his third shutout of the season while Schneider was credited with the loss, denying 17 of 19.

