Syracuse Crunch to Hold Painting with a Purpose February 26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Painting with a Purpose on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Painting with a Twist DeWitt. The event will benefit Change for Change, a team initiative aimed at raising money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center.

Painting with a Purpose is a charity event where fans are invited to join Crunch players Luke Witkowski, Ross Colton, Boris Katchouk, Dominik Masin and Taylor Raddysh at Painting with Twist Dewitt to create hockey-themed artwork. An instructor will lead attendees step-by-step in painting a custom Crunch-themed portrait. Along with painting, the event will feature raffle prizes and a meet-and-greet opportunity with participating players. Players subject to change.

Registration for Painting with a Purpose is $40 for canvas and $50 for wood plank board with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Change for Change. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Fans may register online at www.paintingwithatwist.com/syracuse-dewitt.

Following the Painting with a Purpose event, players' paintings will be sold through GiveSmart, the team's online silent auction site. All proceeds from the auctions will go towards Change for Change.

Change for Change is a fundraising initiative created by Crunch players that was inspired by a boy named Griffin Engle during the 2014-15 season. It aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Upstate Cancer Center and help improve the odds for children with cancer. For more information about Change for Change, visit www.syracusecrunch.com.

Painting with a Twist DeWitt is a Paint and Sip offering instructor lead classes focused on Fun Art not Fine Art! Teaching classes for kids to adults, day and night classes available. For more information please visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/syracuse-dewitt.

