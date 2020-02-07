Monsters Shut out Devils 3-0

Cleveland Monsters center Stefan Matteau (left) vs. the Binghamton Devils

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Binghamton Devils 3-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-22-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 48 points.

Cleveland's Derek Barach scored the lone goal of the opening period at 19:12 off feeds from Stefan Matteau and Trey Fix-Wolansky to send the Monsters into the first intermission up 1-0. The Monsters kept the scoring rolling into the second period when Paul Bittner converted on a power-play opportunity at 6:17 with assists from Jakob Lilja and Adam Clendening. Barach added an insurance empty-net tally at 19:54 of the third period with assits from Anton Karlsson and Dillon Simpson.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 34 saves in victory while Binghamton's Cory Schneider stopped 17 pucks in defeat.

The Monsters host a rematch with the Binghamton Devils on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 1 - - 3

BNG 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 20 1/2 4/4 12 min / 6 inf

BNG 34 0/4 1/2 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen W 34 0 10-12-2

BNG Schneider L 17 2 5-6-0

Cleveland Record: 22-22-2-2, 7th North Division

Binghamton Record: 21-22-4-0, 8th North Division

