Monsters Shut out Devils 3-0
February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Binghamton Devils 3-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-22-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 48 points.
Cleveland's Derek Barach scored the lone goal of the opening period at 19:12 off feeds from Stefan Matteau and Trey Fix-Wolansky to send the Monsters into the first intermission up 1-0. The Monsters kept the scoring rolling into the second period when Paul Bittner converted on a power-play opportunity at 6:17 with assists from Jakob Lilja and Adam Clendening. Barach added an insurance empty-net tally at 19:54 of the third period with assits from Anton Karlsson and Dillon Simpson.
Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 34 saves in victory while Binghamton's Cory Schneider stopped 17 pucks in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch with the Binghamton Devils on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 1 - - 3
BNG 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 20 1/2 4/4 12 min / 6 inf
BNG 34 0/4 1/2 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Vehvilainen W 34 0 10-12-2
BNG Schneider L 17 2 5-6-0
Cleveland Record: 22-22-2-2, 7th North Division
Binghamton Record: 21-22-4-0, 8th North Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Stefan Matteau (left) vs. the Binghamton Devils
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020
- Dansk, Wolves Blank Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Shut-Out by Hershey, 3-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Secure Sixth-Straight Home Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Copley Stellar, Bears Blank Pens 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Charlotte Offense Explodes in 6-0 Beatdown of Hartford - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Amerks, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Shut out Devils 3-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Berube, Phantoms Prevent T-Birds' Season Series Sweep - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Stage Comeback in Win over Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Checkers too Much for Wolf Pack, 6-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Shut Down Devils, 3-0 - Binghamton Devils
- Philadelphia Recalls F Frost, Loans F Andreoff to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sherwood, Reassign Sprong to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Recall Diego Cuglietta from Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Celebrate Valentine's Day with the Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Battle of Ontario Resumes Tonight in Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Englund Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Painting with a Purpose February 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Myles Powell Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Marlies, February 7 - Belleville Senators
- Game 44 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Edge Chicago, 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.