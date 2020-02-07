Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse Crunch

February 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Cameron Gaunce from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Gaunce, 29, has appeared in 47 games with the Crunch this season, posting four goals and 28 points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman ranks first among Syracuse defensemen for both assists (24) and points. Gaunce ranks tied for eighth in the AHL among defensemen for assists and represented the Crunch at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic last week in Ontario, California.

The Sudbury, Ontario native has skated in 34 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins and Lightning over four seasons, recording two goals and five points. Last season Gaunce appeared in two games with the Bolts, notching seven penalty minutes and a plus-3 rating.

Gaunce was originally drafted by Colorado in the second round, 50th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.